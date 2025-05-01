In the computation of basic earnings per share (EPS), a company will use the:
A
net sales divided by the total number of shares issued
B
net income before taxes divided by the number of preferred shares outstanding
C
net income available to common shareholders divided by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
D
gross profit divided by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of basic earnings per share (EPS). EPS is a financial metric used to measure the profitability of a company on a per-share basis, specifically for common shareholders.
Identify the formula for basic EPS: EPS = (Net Income Available to Common Shareholders) / (Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding).
Clarify the components of the formula: Net Income Available to Common Shareholders is calculated by subtracting preferred dividends (if any) from the company's net income. The Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding accounts for changes in the number of shares during the reporting period.
Ensure you have the necessary data: Obtain the net income, preferred dividends (if applicable), and the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period in question.
Apply the formula: Substitute the values into the formula to compute the basic EPS. Remember, the result represents the earnings attributable to each common share for the reporting period.
