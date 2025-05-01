Which of the following best describes how 'Net Sales' would be calculated for Sam's car wash business, given a table showing the hourly cost and total sales for each hour?
A
Net Sales = Total Sales + Hourly Costs
B
Net Sales = Total Sales - Sales Returns and Allowances - Sales Discounts
C
Net Sales = Hourly Costs - Sales Returns and Allowances
D
Net Sales = Total Sales - Hourly Costs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'Net Sales': Net Sales is the revenue a company earns from its sales after deducting any sales returns, allowances, and discounts. It represents the actual income from sales activities.
Identify the components of the formula: The formula for Net Sales is typically expressed as: Net Sales = Total Sales - Sales Returns and Allowances - Sales Discounts.
Analyze the options provided: Review each option to determine which one aligns with the standard formula for Net Sales. For example, 'Net Sales = Total Sales - Hourly Costs' does not account for sales returns, allowances, or discounts, so it is incorrect.
Eliminate incorrect options: Disregard options that do not follow the standard formula for Net Sales. For instance, 'Net Sales = Total Sales + Hourly Costs' is incorrect because adding costs to sales does not reflect the concept of Net Sales.
Select the correct answer: The correct formula is 'Net Sales = Total Sales - Sales Returns and Allowances - Sales Discounts,' as it properly accounts for deductions from total sales to calculate the actual revenue earned.
