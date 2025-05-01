Net operating income is income before interest and which of the following?
A
Depreciation
B
Dividends
C
Taxes
D
Cost of Goods Sold
1
Understand the concept of Net Operating Income (NOI): It represents the income generated from operations before deducting interest and taxes. It excludes non-operating expenses and income.
Identify the components excluded from NOI: Interest and taxes are excluded because they are not directly related to the core operations of the business.
Clarify why depreciation, dividends, and cost of goods sold are not part of the exclusion: Depreciation is a non-cash expense included in operating expenses, dividends are distributions to shareholders and not part of operating expenses, and cost of goods sold is directly related to operations and included in the calculation of gross profit.
Focus on taxes: Taxes are excluded from NOI because they are considered a non-operating expense, calculated after determining operating income.
Conclude that Net Operating Income is income before interest and taxes, emphasizing its role in evaluating operational efficiency without the influence of financing or tax strategies.
