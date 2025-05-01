To determine a firm's net sales, which of the following must be subtracted from gross sales?
A
Operating expenses
B
Sales returns, allowances, and discounts
C
Cost of goods sold
D
Interest expense
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of gross sales: Gross sales represent the total revenue generated from sales before any deductions.
Identify the components that need to be subtracted to calculate net sales: Net sales are derived by subtracting sales returns, allowances, and discounts from gross sales.
Clarify the terms: Sales returns refer to products returned by customers, allowances are reductions in price due to defects or other issues, and discounts are reductions in price offered to customers.
Exclude unrelated items: Operating expenses, cost of goods sold, and interest expense are not deducted from gross sales to calculate net sales. These are accounted for in other parts of the financial statements.
Apply the formula for net sales: Net Sales = Gross Sales - (Sales Returns + Allowances + Discounts).
