Indirect and service department expenses are allocated across departments that _____ them.
A
incur
B
benefit from
C
manage
D
audit
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is about how indirect and service department expenses are allocated in an organization. These expenses are typically shared costs that need to be distributed among departments.
Recognize the key terms: 'Indirect expenses' are costs that cannot be directly traced to a specific department, and 'service department expenses' are costs incurred by departments that provide support services to other departments.
Focus on the allocation principle: Indirect and service department expenses are allocated based on the principle of benefiting departments. This means the costs are distributed to the departments that receive the services or benefits from the service department.
Eliminate incorrect options: 'Incur' refers to the department that generates the expense, which is not relevant here. 'Manage' and 'audit' are also unrelated to the allocation principle. The correct answer is 'benefit from,' as it aligns with the principle of cost allocation.
Conclude with the correct understanding: Indirect and service department expenses are allocated to the departments that benefit from the services provided, ensuring a fair distribution of shared costs.
