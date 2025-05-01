Because people use business reports to make high-stakes decisions, the research should be:
A
focused only on short-term outcomes
B
based on personal opinions
C
objective and reliable
D
influenced by management preferences
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of business reports: Business reports are used to provide accurate and reliable information to stakeholders for decision-making purposes. They should be free from bias and based on factual data.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine whether it aligns with the principles of objectivity and reliability in financial reporting.
Option 1: 'Focused only on short-term outcomes' - This is not ideal because business reports should consider both short-term and long-term outcomes to provide a comprehensive view.
Option 2: 'Based on personal opinions' - This is incorrect because personal opinions can introduce bias and reduce the reliability of the report.
Option 3: 'Objective and reliable' - This is the correct answer because business reports must be impartial and based on verifiable data to ensure stakeholders can trust the information provided.
