Unrealized Gains and Losses for Trading Securities (2)

Alright. So let's summarize what we've done so far in this, in this T. Account here for the investment. So we're gonna have the investment in trading securities T. Account. And well over here we'll deal with our unrealized gains and losses just to see where the other side of this is going on. Okay. So the investment and trading securities, remember when we purchased it in our first journal entry, we purchased them for 30,000, right? We purchased them for 30,000 in cash. So it had a balance, we had a debit balance of 30,000. And then in the previous entry right above here we did an entry for the unrealized gain or loss for the fair value change. Right? So at that point we increased the investment by another 2500. Right? Because of the change in fair value. And that was that entry was a debit to the investment and a credit to the unrealized gain or loss. And this was on the income statement here, right? This this unrealized gain and loss was on the income statement. So we showed on our income statement this this unrealized gain and we increase our investment by that amount. So now let's see what happens in our next journal entry. So now it's the end of the next year, let's say we've held this investment for a while now it doesn't really matter. It's still a trading security even though we've ended up holding it longer than we expected. Uh This is just for the example on december 31st year to X. Y. Z. Company's stock had a market value of $50 per share. So notice what's happened here in our in our t. Account at the end of year one. So 12 31 year one we had a value in the account of 32,500. Right? That was the fair value as of that date. But now at the end of year two the value has dropped to $50 per share. Right at this 32,500 valuation. That was that was at a value of $65 per share. But now the value has dropped. So we're gonna have an unrealized loss and we need to change the fair value of our investment down to that fair value. Okay so this is where it gets tricky is where it kind of stacks on top of each other. Right now we're sitting at a value of 32,500. We need to get that value down to the $50 per share. So let's see what our investment would be at $50 per share. So we bought 500 shares, initially times the $50 per share. So let's see what that comes out to 500 times $50 per share. Well that comes out to 25,000 right? Our investment is now worth 25,000 but it's sitting on our books up here in our t account for 32,500. So we need to change the value to this 25,000 by decreasing it from the 32,500 value. And we have to see what's the difference here? Well, it's gonna be a decrease of 7500. Right? And that's the change right there. Let me do it in a different color. Right? Here is the change in fair value, right? It was sitting on our books Notice, we're not doing it from the original purchase anymore. We had already adjusted it to this new value of 32,500. Well now we have to reduce it from that new value right from 32,500 is where we have to reduce it now down to 25,000. So what we need in our journal entry is a reduction to the investment account, right? So when we wanted to increase the investment account, we were debating it now we want to decrease it with a credit. So our credit in this case is gonna be to the investment In trading securities. And that's gonna be for the 7500 change in the fair value. What's gonna be the debit in this case? We haven't sold the investment yet, right? We haven't realized any gains or losses. We have an unrealized loss, right? Our our investment has lost value but we haven't sold it yet. So it's an unrealized loss. And when we're dealing with trading securities. Where does this unrealized loss show up on the income statement, right. And that's gonna be the same amount, 7500. So let me get out of the way and we'll finish this up. So our assets here are investment asset has decreased by 7500. And our equity, we took a loss that's gonna lower our income and lower our equity. This unrealized loss is lowering our equity by that same 7500. Okay. So now if I go back to my T. Accounts up here, let me come back in. Let's go back to our T. Accounts and let's fill in uh what just happened. So now we had a decrease of the investment, right? We credited the investment account. And that's what's gonna show up here in our T. Account, we're gonna decrease our investment by 7500. And that's gonna get us to our new value as of December 31 year too. We're gonna have the correct value of 25,000 at the fair value of the investment, right? They're only worth $50 per share. So we want to show on our balance sheet that value of 25,000. So in our year one income statement, we would have shown this 2500 gain and in our year to income statement we would show a a 75 100 loss, right, that's in the in the year two income statement, we would have this loss for 7500. Cool. So the main thing here is to keep track of your fair value, especially if multiple periods are going on. Generally when you deal with this in your class, it's just gonna be one change in fair value. But I just wanted to show you how this progresses, right? I wanted to give you the full picture of how this can happen and uh this is what you do. You keep track of the fair value and change in fair value is what goes into your journal entry. Okay. So the change in fair value from the last revaluation is what needs to go into your journal entry. Cool. Let's go ahead and wrap up the Trading securities with a few more journal entries.

