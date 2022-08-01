Realized Gains and Losses on Sale of Trading Securities

Alright. So now we finally reach the day that we sell the investment, we're gonna have a realized notice. Now we take a realized gain or loss on the date of sale. Okay. And these realized gains or losses, they will always show up on the income statement. So it's only when we're dealing with the unrealized gains or losses that there's gonna be different treatment for trading securities and available for sale securities. But all securities when we have a realized gain or loss that's gonna show up on the income statement. Okay. So what we have to take into account is what was the last valuation that we did of the stock? Right? Because the investment is going to be sitting on our books based on our last valuation, right? We might have bought it at a certain cost and then we would have written it up or down based on the fair value changes. So the last time we adjusted the books, that's what it's going to be sitting on our books for. Right, is that last revaluation? And we have to compare the selling price to that last revaluation. So if the selling price is has is higher than the last revaluation, then we're gonna have a realized gain and the opposite if the selling price is lower than the last revaluation. Well, we're gonna have a realized loss. That should make sense right? If we sell it for less than what it's on the books, it's a loss. If we sell it for more than what's on the books? It's a game. Cool. So let's go ahead and finish here on february 12th year three abc company sold its investment in X. Y. Z. Stock at a market value of $70 per share. So if you remember in our t. Account on the previous page we had ended in a situation where we had 500 shares sitting on our books for $50 per share at a price of 25,000 total. Right? There was a 25,000 total sitting in the investment account for the the last fair value revaluation. But now we're finally selling the stock, we're selling the stock at $70 per share. So 500 times the $70 selling price. Well 500 times 70 that's gonna come out to 35,000. Right? So 500 times 70 is 30,000. So we sold it for 35,000 but we sold something that was worth 25,000 to us. Right? We sold it for 35,000. It was sitting on our books for 25,000. So the change here was 10,000. Right? And this 10,000 this is the realized gain That we have in this situation right? Because the price had gone up or we obviously have a gain we have we sold it at a realized gain of 10,000. Okay, So remember it's the change in the fair value not the total amount we sold it for even though we're gonna receive 35,000 in cash. Well we have to get the investment off of our books for 25,000 and the remainder is a game. So the trick here with this journal entry is that there's a few moving parts. This right here The selling price, this is gonna be the cash that we received. Right? We're gonna receive 35,000. We sold 500 shares at $70 per share. Well, we're gonna receive 35,000 but we have to get the investment off of our books and it was sitting At this 25,000 on our books. So we need to get rid of that. And then the remainder is the game the 10,000 difference. So let's go ahead and do that. We know that we received cash of 35,000 because we sold the investment for 35,000. Now we have to take the investment off of our books that is sitting on our books for 25,000 investment in trading securities 25,000. And the difference between the two right? The difference between what we sold it for and what it was on our books. That's the gain right? The game that's going to our income statement. So we would say gain on sale of investment. So notice since now it's a realized gain, we don't say realized gain, you could say realized gain but this is this is generally the way you're going to say it gain on sale of investment. Let me move these numbers over. So our debit was 35,000 to cash, credit 25,000 to the investment. And then we have the 10,000 gain that's going to our income statement. And again this gain, it's still non operating right? It's not gonna go into our operating section of our income statement where we show our actual operations, this is gonna go after our operating income in that other section where we show other activities that we do such as investments. Okay, So that's it here. This is what happens if we sell it at a game. Um let's go ahead and fill this in. We received cash of 35,000. So our assets go up by 35,000, but our assets also go down By 25,000. Right, so we have a net increase in our assets of 10,000 from this uh extra cash. And we have this gain on the sale That goes to our equity, this increases our income, that increases our equity. So our equity goes up by 10,000. Our assets go up by a net amount of 10,000 as well. Cool, Alright, so that's uh an overview of all the different journal entries that will make with trading securities. Let's go ahead and do a practice problem here

