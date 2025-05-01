Which form of business organization contains the feature known as limited liability?
A
General partnership
B
Sole proprietorship
C
Corporation
D
Partnership
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of limited liability. Limited liability means that the owners of a business are not personally responsible for the debts and liabilities of the business beyond their investment in the company.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of each business organization type mentioned in the problem: General partnership, sole proprietorship, corporation, and partnership.
Step 3: Analyze the general partnership and sole proprietorship. Both of these forms of business do not offer limited liability, as the owners are personally responsible for the debts and obligations of the business.
Step 4: Examine the corporation. A corporation is a separate legal entity, and its owners (shareholders) have limited liability, meaning their personal assets are protected from the company's debts and liabilities.
Step 5: Confirm that the correct answer is 'Corporation,' as it is the only form of business organization listed that provides the feature of limited liability.
