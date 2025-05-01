Which type of business organization is characterized by both single taxation and limited liability for all its owners?
A
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
B
General Partnership
C
Corporation (C Corporation)
D
Sole Proprietorship
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key characteristics of each type of business organization mentioned in the problem.
Limited Liability Company (LLC): This type of organization provides limited liability protection to its owners, meaning their personal assets are protected from business debts. Additionally, LLCs are subject to single taxation, where profits are passed through to the owners and taxed at their individual income tax rates.
General Partnership: In this structure, owners share unlimited liability for business debts, and profits are subject to single taxation. However, it does not provide limited liability protection for its owners.
Corporation (C Corporation): This type of organization provides limited liability protection to its owners, but it is subject to double taxation. Profits are taxed at the corporate level and again at the individual level when distributed as dividends.
Sole Proprietorship: This structure is characterized by single taxation, but the owner has unlimited liability for business debts. It does not provide limited liability protection.
