Which of the following is NOT true for a sole proprietor?
A
A sole proprietor is the sole decision-maker for the business.
B
A sole proprietor has unlimited liability for business debts.
C
A sole proprietor can easily transfer ownership by selling shares to the public.
D
A sole proprietor's business income is taxed on the owner's personal tax return.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a sole proprietorship. A sole proprietorship is a business owned and operated by one individual. It is the simplest form of business structure and does not involve the creation of a separate legal entity.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of a sole proprietorship. Key features include: the owner is the sole decision-maker, the owner has unlimited liability for business debts, and the business income is taxed on the owner's personal tax return.
Step 3: Analyze the statement 'A sole proprietor can easily transfer ownership by selling shares to the public.' Sole proprietorships do not issue shares, as they are not structured as corporations. Ownership transfer typically involves selling the business assets, not shares.
Step 4: Compare the given statements to the characteristics of a sole proprietorship. Identify which statement does not align with the definition and features of a sole proprietorship.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'A sole proprietor can easily transfer ownership by selling shares to the public' is NOT true for a sole proprietorship, as sole proprietorships do not issue shares and ownership transfer is not as straightforward as selling shares in a corporation.
