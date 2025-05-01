Which of the following is a factor in determining a corporate-level strategy for a business organization?
A
The selection of industries and markets in which the company will compete
B
The method of recording daily sales transactions
C
The choice of inventory costing method (FIFO or LIFO)
D
The design of employee benefit packages
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of corporate-level strategy: Corporate-level strategy involves decisions made by the top management of a company regarding the overall direction and scope of the organization. It focuses on which industries, markets, or geographies the company should compete in to achieve its objectives.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Evaluate each option to determine whether it aligns with the definition of corporate-level strategy. For example, recording daily sales transactions and choosing inventory costing methods are operational or functional-level decisions, not corporate-level strategy decisions.
Focus on the selection of industries and markets: This option directly relates to corporate-level strategy because it involves deciding where the company will compete, which is a fundamental aspect of strategic planning at the corporate level.
Eliminate irrelevant options: The method of recording daily sales transactions, the choice of inventory costing method (FIFO or LIFO), and the design of employee benefit packages are tactical or operational decisions that do not pertain to corporate-level strategy.
Conclude that the correct factor in determining corporate-level strategy is the selection of industries and markets in which the company will compete, as this aligns with the overarching goals and direction of the organization.
