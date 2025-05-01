Why would a company debit Interest Receivable in its accounting records?
A
To recognize interest expense that has been paid in advance
B
To decrease the balance of interest revenue
C
To write off uncollectible interest income
D
To record interest that has been earned but not yet received in cash
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Interest Receivable: Interest Receivable is an asset account that represents the amount of interest a company has earned but has not yet received in cash. It is recorded when the company has a legal right to receive the interest payment.
Recognize the timing principle in accounting: According to the accrual basis of accounting, revenues are recognized when they are earned, not necessarily when cash is received. This principle ensures that financial statements accurately reflect the company's financial position and performance.
Identify the scenario: In this case, the company has earned interest revenue but has not yet received the cash payment. To properly record this earned revenue, the company needs to debit the Interest Receivable account to increase its balance, reflecting the amount owed to the company.
Understand the journal entry: The company would debit the Interest Receivable account (an asset) to increase its balance and credit the Interest Revenue account to recognize the earned revenue. This ensures that the revenue is recorded in the correct accounting period.
Connect the reasoning to the correct answer: The company debits Interest Receivable to record interest that has been earned but not yet received in cash, aligning with the accrual basis of accounting and ensuring accurate financial reporting.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian