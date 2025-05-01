Which of the following is classified as a trade receivable in financial accounting?
A
Accounts receivable from customers for goods sold on credit
B
Advances to employees
C
Tax refunds receivable
D
Interest receivable on loans
1
Understand the concept of trade receivables: Trade receivables are amounts owed to a business by its customers for goods or services provided on credit. They arise directly from the company's primary operations, such as selling goods or services.
Analyze each option provided in the problem: Determine whether each item listed qualifies as a trade receivable based on its nature and relationship to the company's core operations.
Option 1: Accounts receivable from customers for goods sold on credit. This is classified as a trade receivable because it directly results from the company's primary activity of selling goods or services on credit.
Option 2: Advances to employees. This is not a trade receivable because it does not arise from the company's core operations but rather from internal transactions with employees.
Option 3 and 4: Tax refunds receivable and interest receivable on loans. These are not trade receivables because they do not originate from the sale of goods or services to customers but from other activities such as tax payments or lending.
