Step 1: Understand the concept of the Cash Coverage Ratio. It is a financial metric used to measure a company's ability to pay its interest expenses using its cash flow. This ratio is particularly useful for creditors and investors to assess the financial health of a company.
Step 2: Identify the correct formula for the Cash Coverage Ratio. The formula is: \( \text{Cash Coverage Ratio} = \frac{\text{EBIT} + \text{Depreciation}}{\text{Interest Expense}} \). Here, EBIT stands for Earnings Before Interest and Taxes.
Step 3: Break down the components of the formula: \( \text{EBIT} \) represents the operating income before interest and taxes, \( \text{Depreciation} \) is a non-cash expense that reduces the value of assets over time, and \( \text{Interest Expense} \) is the cost incurred by a company for borrowed funds.
Step 4: Explain why this formula is correct. The Cash Coverage Ratio focuses on cash flow elements (EBIT and Depreciation) because these are the resources available to cover interest expenses. It excludes non-cash items like amortization and focuses on the company's ability to generate cash.
Step 5: Compare the incorrect options provided in the problem. For example, \( \frac{\text{Net Sales}}{\text{Average Accounts Receivable}} \) is the formula for the Accounts Receivable Turnover Ratio, not the Cash Coverage Ratio. Similarly, \( \frac{\text{Current Assets}}{\text{Current Liabilities}} \) is the Current Ratio, and \( \frac{\text{Net Income}}{\text{Total Assets}} \) is the Return on Assets Ratio.
