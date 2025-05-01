Which of the following is considered a liquid asset?
A
Patents
B
Land
C
Equipment
D
Accounts Receivable
1
Understand the concept of liquid assets: Liquid assets are assets that can be quickly converted into cash without significant loss in value. Examples include cash, accounts receivable, and marketable securities.
Analyze the options provided: Patents, land, and equipment are not considered liquid assets because they cannot be easily converted into cash within a short period of time.
Focus on accounts receivable: Accounts receivable represents money owed to a company by its customers for goods or services delivered. It is considered a liquid asset because it is expected to be collected in cash within a short time frame.
Compare accounts receivable to the other options: Unlike patents, land, and equipment, accounts receivable is directly tied to cash inflows and is classified as a current asset on the balance sheet.
Conclude that accounts receivable is the correct answer: Based on the definition and characteristics of liquid assets, accounts receivable is the most appropriate choice among the options provided.
