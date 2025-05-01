Which type of receivable is created when a company sells goods or services to a customer on credit, such as when a customer owes payment for 6 quarters and 4 pennies worth of goods?
A
Accounts Receivable
B
Advances to Employees
C
Notes Receivable
D
Interest Receivable
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties. They arise from credit sales or other transactions where payment is deferred.
Identify the type of transaction described: The problem mentions a company selling goods or services to a customer on credit. This indicates that the customer owes payment for the goods or services provided.
Match the transaction to the correct type of receivable: When goods or services are sold on credit, the amount owed by the customer is typically recorded as 'Accounts Receivable.' This is the most common type of receivable for credit sales.
Differentiate between other types of receivables: 'Advances to Employees' refers to amounts loaned to employees, 'Notes Receivable' involves formal written promises to pay, and 'Interest Receivable' pertains to interest earned but not yet received. None of these match the description of credit sales.
Conclude that the correct type of receivable for this transaction is 'Accounts Receivable,' as it directly relates to amounts owed by customers for goods or services sold on credit.
