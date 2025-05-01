A corporate donation to a local food bank would be considered:
A
A cost of goods sold in managerial accounting
B
A revenue item in tax accounting
C
A philanthropic expense in financial accounting
D
A capital expenditure in governmental accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: A corporate donation to a local food bank is a voluntary contribution made by the company without expecting any direct financial return. This is important to classify the transaction correctly.
Review the definitions of the options provided: (1) Cost of goods sold in managerial accounting refers to the direct costs of producing goods sold by a company. (2) Revenue item in tax accounting refers to income earned by the company that is subject to taxation. (3) Philanthropic expense in financial accounting refers to charitable contributions or donations made by the company, which are recorded as expenses. (4) Capital expenditure in governmental accounting refers to funds used by an entity to acquire or upgrade physical assets such as property, buildings, or equipment.
Determine the correct classification: Since the donation is a charitable contribution, it aligns with the definition of a philanthropic expense in financial accounting. It is not related to the production of goods, income generation, or acquisition of physical assets.
Consider the accounting treatment: In financial accounting, philanthropic expenses are typically recorded as operating expenses on the income statement. They reduce the company's net income for the period.
Conclude the classification: Based on the analysis, the corporate donation to a local food bank is correctly classified as a philanthropic expense in financial accounting.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian