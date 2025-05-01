Review the definitions of the options provided: (1) Cost of goods sold in managerial accounting refers to the direct costs of producing goods sold by a company. (2) Revenue item in tax accounting refers to income earned by the company that is subject to taxation. (3) Philanthropic expense in financial accounting refers to charitable contributions or donations made by the company, which are recorded as expenses. (4) Capital expenditure in governmental accounting refers to funds used by an entity to acquire or upgrade physical assets such as property, buildings, or equipment.