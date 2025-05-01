Which of the following is NOT considered a basic bank service?
A
Facilitating fund transfers
B
Preparing tax returns
C
Granting loans
D
Accepting deposits
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of basic bank services. Basic bank services typically include activities that banks perform to assist customers in managing their financial needs, such as accepting deposits, granting loans, and facilitating fund transfers.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the question. Determine whether each activity aligns with the definition of basic bank services.
Step 3: Evaluate 'Facilitating fund transfers.' This is a common service provided by banks to help customers move money between accounts or to other parties.
Step 4: Evaluate 'Granting loans.' Banks often provide loans to individuals and businesses as part of their core services.
Step 5: Evaluate 'Preparing tax returns.' This is not a typical service offered by banks, as tax preparation is generally handled by accountants or tax professionals, not financial institutions. Therefore, this option is NOT considered a basic bank service.
