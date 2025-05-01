Recorded as inventory by both consignor and consignee
B
Excluded from inventory by both consignor and consignee
C
Included in the inventory of the consignee upon receipt
D
Included in the inventory of the consignor until sold
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of consignment: Consignment refers to an arrangement where the consignor (owner of the goods) sends goods to the consignee (agent) to sell on their behalf. Ownership of the goods remains with the consignor until the goods are sold.
Clarify the accounting treatment for inventory: Since the consignor retains ownership of the goods, the goods on consignment should be recorded as inventory in the books of the consignor, not the consignee.
Recognize the consignee's role: The consignee does not record the goods as inventory because they do not own the goods. Instead, they may record a liability or memorandum entry to track the consigned goods.
Understand the timing of inventory adjustment: The consignor will remove the goods from inventory and recognize revenue only when the consignee sells the goods to a third party.
Apply the correct answer: Based on the principles above, goods on consignment are included in the inventory of the consignor until sold, as ownership remains with the consignor during the consignment period.
