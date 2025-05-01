When everyone in the company focuses on attaining customer satisfaction, this reflects a:
A
cost-leadership strategy
B
hierarchical management style
C
customer-oriented organizational culture
D
product-oriented business structure
1
Understand the concept of organizational culture: Organizational culture refers to the shared values, beliefs, and practices within a company that guide employee behavior and decision-making.
Identify the key term 'customer-oriented organizational culture': This type of culture emphasizes prioritizing customer satisfaction and aligning company efforts to meet customer needs effectively.
Analyze the options provided: A cost-leadership strategy focuses on minimizing costs to offer competitive pricing, while a hierarchical management style emphasizes structured authority levels. Neither directly addresses customer satisfaction as the primary focus.
Recognize the alignment: A customer-oriented organizational culture is the correct answer because it directly reflects the company's focus on achieving customer satisfaction.
Conclude the reasoning: By fostering a customer-oriented organizational culture, the company ensures that all employees work towards the common goal of meeting and exceeding customer expectations.
