Which type of business organization is primarily concerned with the welfare of society?
A
Partnership
B
Sole proprietorship
C
Corporation
D
Non-profit organization
1
Understand the concept of business organizations: Business organizations are entities formed for the purpose of conducting commercial activities. They can be categorized into for-profit and non-profit organizations.
Define a non-profit organization: A non-profit organization is primarily concerned with the welfare of society. It operates to serve a social, educational, charitable, or religious purpose rather than to generate profit for its owners or shareholders.
Compare the given options: Partnership, sole proprietorship, and corporation are typically for-profit organizations focused on generating income for their owners or shareholders. Non-profit organizations, on the other hand, prioritize societal welfare over profit.
Identify the correct answer: Based on the definition and purpose, the type of business organization primarily concerned with the welfare of society is a non-profit organization.
Conclude the reasoning: Non-profit organizations are structured to reinvest any surplus funds into their mission or cause, ensuring their focus remains on societal welfare rather than financial gain.
