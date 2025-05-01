Managing _______ helps maintain and grow an organization in an increasingly competitive marketplace.
A
irrelevant data
B
resources effectively
C
external rumors
D
personal hobbies
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about managing something to maintain and grow an organization in a competitive marketplace. This implies the focus is on organizational efficiency and effectiveness.
Step 2: Evaluate the options provided: 'irrelevant data,' 'resources effectively,' 'external rumors,' and 'personal hobbies.' Consider which option aligns with the goal of maintaining and growing an organization.
Step 3: Recognize that 'resources effectively' is the most relevant option because managing resources (such as financial, human, and physical resources) is critical for organizational success.
Step 4: Eliminate the other options: 'irrelevant data' does not contribute to growth, 'external rumors' are unrelated to management, and 'personal hobbies' are not relevant to organizational goals.
Step 5: Conclude that managing resources effectively is the correct answer, as it directly supports the organization's ability to compete and thrive in the marketplace.
