A company's long-term purpose can be identified in a concise format by creating which of the following?
A mission statement
A balance sheet
A marketing plan
An income statement
Understand the purpose of the question: It is asking about a concise format that identifies a company's long-term purpose.
Review the options provided: A mission statement, a balance sheet, a marketing plan, and an income statement.
Clarify the concept of a mission statement: A mission statement is a concise declaration of a company's core purpose, values, and long-term goals. It serves as a guiding principle for decision-making and strategy.
Compare the other options: A balance sheet is a financial statement showing assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time. A marketing plan outlines strategies for promoting products or services. An income statement reports revenues and expenses over a period of time.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'A mission statement,' as it directly aligns with the idea of identifying a company's long-term purpose in a concise format.
