Managerial accountants usually do which of the following?
A
Set generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)
B
Provide internal reports to assist management in decision-making
C
Prepare financial statements for external users
D
Audit the financial statements of public companies
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of managerial accounting: Managerial accounting focuses on providing information to internal users, such as management, to assist in decision-making, planning, and controlling operations.
Differentiate managerial accounting from financial accounting: Financial accounting is primarily concerned with preparing financial statements for external users, such as investors and creditors, and adhering to GAAP. Managerial accounting does not set GAAP or audit financial statements.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine which aligns with the responsibilities of managerial accountants. For example, setting GAAP and auditing financial statements are tasks typically associated with financial accountants or auditors.
Focus on internal reporting: Managerial accountants provide internal reports, such as budgets, performance evaluations, and cost analyses, to help management make informed decisions.
Select the correct answer: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is 'Provide internal reports to assist management in decision-making,' as this is the primary function of managerial accounting.
