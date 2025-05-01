Which of the following is NOT a category of audit documentation?
A
Financial statements
B
Current files
C
Working papers
D
Permanent files
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of audit documentation: Audit documentation refers to the records kept by auditors to provide evidence of their work and conclusions. It is essential for supporting the audit opinion and ensuring compliance with auditing standards.
Identify the common categories of audit documentation: These typically include 'Current files,' which contain documentation related to the current audit period, 'Permanent files,' which hold information relevant to multiple audit periods, and 'Working papers,' which are detailed records of audit procedures performed and evidence gathered.
Analyze the options provided: 'Financial statements' are the end product of an audit and are not considered a category of audit documentation. Instead, they are the subject of the audit itself.
Compare the options to the definition of audit documentation categories: Verify that 'Current files,' 'Working papers,' and 'Permanent files' align with the standard categories of audit documentation, while 'Financial statements' do not fit this classification.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Financial statements,' as it is not a category of audit documentation but rather the output of the audit process.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian