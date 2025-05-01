Which of the following represents the horizontal dimension of pay structures?
A
Salary ranges
B
Job families or job categories
C
Seniority levels
D
Pay grades
1
Understand the concept of pay structures: Pay structures are frameworks that define how employees are compensated within an organization. They typically include elements such as salary ranges, pay grades, job families, and seniority levels.
Identify the horizontal dimension of pay structures: The horizontal dimension refers to the categorization of jobs or roles within the organization based on their type or function, rather than their level or hierarchy.
Analyze the options provided: Salary ranges, seniority levels, and pay grades are more related to the vertical dimension, which deals with levels of pay or progression within a structure. Job families or job categories, however, group jobs based on similar functions or roles, aligning with the horizontal dimension.
Relate job families or job categories to the horizontal dimension: Job families or job categories organize roles across different functions or departments, providing a lateral view of the pay structure.
Conclude that the correct representation of the horizontal dimension of pay structures is 'Job families or job categories,' as it categorizes roles based on their type or function rather than hierarchy.
