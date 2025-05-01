Which of the following statements about assets is true?
A
Assets are resources owned by a company that are expected to provide future economic benefits.
B
Assets decrease owner's equity when acquired.
C
Assets are only recorded when cash is received.
D
Assets are obligations that a company must settle in the future.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of assets: Assets are resources owned by a company that are expected to provide future economic benefits. They are not obligations or liabilities, which represent amounts owed by the company.
Clarify the relationship between assets and owner's equity: When assets are acquired, they do not directly decrease owner's equity. Instead, the acquisition of assets may involve an exchange of cash or other resources, or an increase in liabilities if financed through debt.
Examine the recording of assets: Assets are recorded when they meet the criteria of being measurable and providing future economic benefits, not solely when cash is received. For example, accounts receivable are recorded as assets even though cash has not yet been received.
Differentiate assets from liabilities: Liabilities are obligations that a company must settle in the future, such as loans or accounts payable. Assets, on the other hand, represent resources owned by the company.
Identify the correct statement: Based on the definitions and clarifications above, the correct statement is that assets are resources owned by a company that are expected to provide future economic benefits.
