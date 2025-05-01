According to the fraud triangle, when are directors, managers, and employees most likely to engage in unethical behavior?
A
When the company has a strict code of ethics and transparent reporting
B
When they receive regular performance bonuses and recognition
C
When they experience pressure, have an opportunity, and can rationalize their actions
D
When internal controls are strong and regularly monitored
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the fraud triangle, which consists of three elements: pressure, opportunity, and rationalization. These elements explain the conditions under which unethical behavior is most likely to occur.
Pressure refers to financial or personal stress that motivates individuals to commit fraud, such as debt, unrealistic performance targets, or personal financial difficulties.
Opportunity arises when there are weaknesses in internal controls or oversight, allowing individuals to exploit gaps in the system without being detected.
Rationalization is the process by which individuals justify their unethical actions, convincing themselves that their behavior is acceptable or necessary under the circumstances.
Combine these three elements to recognize that directors, managers, and employees are most likely to engage in unethical behavior when they experience pressure, have an opportunity to act without detection, and can rationalize their actions.
