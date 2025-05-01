Under the accrual basis of accounting, when can a company recognize the repayment of outstanding principal and interest on a loan?
A
When the loan agreement is signed
B
When the company receives the loan proceeds
C
When the payment is actually made to the lender
D
When the interest expense is accrued but not yet paid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the accrual basis of accounting: Under this method, revenues and expenses are recognized when they are incurred, not necessarily when cash is exchanged.
Analyze the repayment of principal and interest: Repayment involves the actual transfer of cash to the lender, which is a cash transaction rather than an accrual-based recognition.
Distinguish between interest expense accrual and repayment: Interest expense is accrued when it is incurred, even if it has not been paid yet. However, repayment of principal and interest is recognized only when the payment is made.
Evaluate the timing of recognition: The repayment of principal and interest is recognized under the accrual basis of accounting at the point when the payment is actually made to the lender, as this represents the settlement of the liability.
Conclude that the correct timing for recognizing repayment is when the payment is made, aligning with the principle that cash transactions are recognized at the time of occurrence under accrual accounting.
