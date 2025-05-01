The revenue recognition principle states that revenue:
A
should be recognized when expenses are paid
B
should be recognized when it is earned, regardless of when cash is received
C
should be recognized at the end of the accounting period, regardless of when it is earned
D
should be recognized only when cash is received from customers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the revenue recognition principle: It is a fundamental accounting concept that dictates when revenue should be recorded in the financial statements.
Recall that revenue is recognized when it is earned, meaning the company has delivered goods or services to the customer, regardless of when cash is received.
Eliminate incorrect options: Revenue is not recognized when expenses are paid, as this relates to the matching principle, not revenue recognition.
Eliminate the option stating revenue is recognized only when cash is received, as this describes cash basis accounting, not accrual basis accounting (which follows the revenue recognition principle).
Select the correct option: Revenue should be recognized when it is earned, regardless of when cash is received, as this aligns with the accrual basis of accounting and the revenue recognition principle.
