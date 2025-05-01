Which of the following accounts does NOT appear on the balance sheet?
A
Retained Earnings
B
Inventory
C
Service Revenue
D
Accounts Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the balance sheet: The balance sheet is a financial statement that reports a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time. It does not include revenue or expense accounts, which are part of the income statement.
Identify the accounts listed in the problem: Retained Earnings, Inventory, Service Revenue, and Accounts Receivable.
Classify each account: Retained Earnings is part of equity, Inventory is an asset, and Accounts Receivable is also an asset. These all appear on the balance sheet.
Recognize that Service Revenue is a revenue account: Revenue accounts are reported on the income statement, not the balance sheet.
Conclude that Service Revenue does NOT appear on the balance sheet, as it is part of the income statement and reflects the company's earnings during a specific period.
