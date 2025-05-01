Which of the following financial statements should be prepared first in the accounting cycle?
A
Statement of Retained Earnings
B
Statement of Cash Flows
C
Balance Sheet
D
Income Statement
1
Understand the accounting cycle: The accounting cycle is a series of steps that businesses follow to record, summarize, and report financial transactions. The preparation of financial statements is one of the final steps in this cycle.
Recognize the sequence of financial statements: Financial statements are prepared in a specific order because the information from one statement is often used in the preparation of the next. The typical order is: Income Statement, Statement of Retained Earnings, Balance Sheet, and Statement of Cash Flows.
Identify the purpose of the Income Statement: The Income Statement reports a company's revenues and expenses over a specific period, resulting in net income or net loss. This net income figure is essential for preparing the Statement of Retained Earnings.
Understand the dependency of other statements: The Statement of Retained Earnings uses the net income from the Income Statement to calculate the ending retained earnings balance. The Balance Sheet then uses the retained earnings figure as part of the equity section.
Conclude why the Income Statement is prepared first: Since the Income Statement provides the net income figure required for subsequent statements, it must be prepared first in the accounting cycle.
