Information on a company's past performance is provided to external parties by:
A
The financial statements
B
The company's marketing materials
C
Internal management reports
D
Board meeting minutes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of financial statements: Financial statements are formal records of a company's financial activities and position. They are prepared to provide external parties, such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies, with information about the company's past performance and financial health.
Differentiate between external and internal reporting: External parties rely on standardized and regulated documents like financial statements, while internal management reports are used for operational decision-making within the company.
Evaluate the role of marketing materials: Marketing materials are designed to promote the company and its products or services, but they do not provide detailed or standardized financial information about past performance.
Consider the purpose of board meeting minutes: Board meeting minutes document discussions and decisions made during board meetings, but they are not intended for external parties to assess the company's financial performance.
Conclude that financial statements are the correct answer: Financial statements, such as the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement, are specifically prepared to communicate a company's past performance to external parties in a standardized and regulated format.
