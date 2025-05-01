When should the balance sheet be prepared in the accounting cycle?
After the income statement and statement of retained earnings are prepared
Only at the beginning of the accounting period
Before any other financial statements are prepared
Whenever cash is received or paid
Understand the purpose of the balance sheet: The balance sheet provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time, showing assets, liabilities, and equity.
Review the sequence of financial statement preparation: In the accounting cycle, the income statement is prepared first to determine the net income or loss for the period. This is because the net income or loss is needed to update the retained earnings in the statement of retained earnings.
Recognize the relationship between the financial statements: The statement of retained earnings uses the net income (or loss) from the income statement to calculate the ending retained earnings balance. This ending retained earnings balance is then reported in the equity section of the balance sheet.
Determine the correct timing for the balance sheet: Since the balance sheet relies on the updated retained earnings figure, it must be prepared after the income statement and the statement of retained earnings are completed.
Eliminate incorrect options: The balance sheet is not prepared only at the beginning of the accounting period, nor is it prepared before other financial statements. It is also not prepared whenever cash is received or paid, as it is a periodic financial statement prepared at the end of an accounting period.
