Which of the following inventory items warrants the use of a single-period inventory model?
A
Canned food products
B
Daily newspapers
C
Automobile spare parts
D
Office furniture
1
Understand the single-period inventory model: This model is used for items that have a limited selling period or are perishable, meaning they cannot be sold after a certain time. Examples include seasonal goods or items with a short shelf life.
Analyze the characteristics of each inventory item: Canned food products have a long shelf life and can be sold over multiple periods. Daily newspapers have a very short selling period (usually one day) and become obsolete after that. Automobile spare parts and office furniture are durable goods that can be sold over extended periods.
Identify the inventory item that fits the single-period inventory model: Based on the analysis, daily newspapers are the only item that becomes obsolete after a single period and cannot be sold later.
Relate the concept to real-world applications: The single-period inventory model is commonly used for items like newspapers, event tickets, or seasonal fashion, where demand is limited to a specific time frame.
Conclude that daily newspapers warrant the use of the single-period inventory model due to their short selling period and perishability in terms of relevance.
