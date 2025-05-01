Firms keep supplies of inventory for which of the following reasons?
A
To minimize storage costs
B
To reduce the risk of obsolescence
C
To increase the cost of goods sold
D
To meet unexpected increases in customer demand
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the concept of inventory: Inventory refers to the goods and materials that a business holds for the purpose of resale or production. It is a key asset for firms as it directly impacts their ability to meet customer demand.
Recognize the primary purpose of inventory: Firms maintain inventory to ensure they can meet customer demand, especially when there are unexpected increases. This helps avoid lost sales and maintain customer satisfaction.
Evaluate the incorrect options: Minimizing storage costs and reducing the risk of obsolescence are valid considerations, but they are secondary to the primary purpose of inventory. Increasing the cost of goods sold is not a reason for keeping inventory, as firms aim to minimize costs.
Identify the correct reason: The correct reason for keeping inventory is to meet unexpected increases in customer demand. This ensures the firm can respond quickly to market changes and maintain operational efficiency.
Relate this to financial accounting: Inventory management is crucial for accurate financial reporting. Proper inventory levels help firms avoid overstocking (which ties up capital) or understocking (which leads to lost sales), both of which impact the financial statements.
