How did speculative investing contribute to the instability of the stock market, according to the principles of the fraud triangle?
A
It eliminated the need for internal controls by making all investments safe.
B
It increased opportunities for fraud by encouraging risky behavior and reducing oversight.
C
It decreased the risk of fraud by promoting transparency and ethical investing.
D
It stabilized the market by ensuring all investors had equal access to information.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fraud triangle, which consists of three elements: opportunity, pressure, and rationalization. These elements explain the conditions under which fraud is likely to occur.
Analyze how speculative investing aligns with the 'opportunity' element of the fraud triangle. Speculative investing often involves high-risk behavior and reduced oversight, creating more opportunities for fraudulent activities.
Consider the 'pressure' element. Speculative investing can create financial pressure on individuals or organizations, as they may feel compelled to take risky actions to achieve high returns or recover losses.
Examine the 'rationalization' element. Investors engaging in speculative behavior might justify unethical actions by believing that high-risk investments are necessary or acceptable in pursuit of financial gains.
Conclude that speculative investing contributes to market instability by increasing opportunities for fraud, encouraging risky behavior, and reducing oversight, as stated in the correct answer.
