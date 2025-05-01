Which of the following is a challenge related to customers in sales that can contribute to the risk of fraud, according to the Fraud Triangle?
A
Customers providing complete and accurate documentation for every transaction
B
Pressure from customers to manipulate sales figures to secure discounts or better terms
C
Strict adherence to internal controls by customers
D
Customers always paying invoices on time
Understand the Fraud Triangle: The Fraud Triangle consists of three elements that contribute to fraud—Pressure, Opportunity, and Rationalization. Pressure refers to external or internal forces that motivate someone to commit fraud.
Analyze the options provided in the question: The correct answer should align with one of the elements of the Fraud Triangle, specifically 'Pressure' in this case.
Evaluate the option 'Pressure from customers to manipulate sales figures to secure discounts or better terms': This option directly relates to the 'Pressure' element of the Fraud Triangle, as customers may exert pressure on sales personnel to manipulate figures.
Consider the other options: 'Customers providing complete and accurate documentation for every transaction' and 'Strict adherence to internal controls by customers' do not align with the Fraud Triangle elements. Similarly, 'Customers always paying invoices on time' does not contribute to fraud risk.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that reflects 'Pressure' as described in the Fraud Triangle, which is 'Pressure from customers to manipulate sales figures to secure discounts or better terms.'
