Which of the following is an example of poor internal control in an organization?
A
Allowing the same employee to both authorize and record transactions
B
Requiring two signatures on checks above $10,000
C
Conducting regular independent audits
D
Segregating duties among different employees
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of internal control: Internal control refers to the processes and procedures implemented by an organization to ensure the integrity of financial and accounting information, promote accountability, and prevent fraud.
Review the principle of segregation of duties: Segregation of duties is a key internal control measure that involves dividing responsibilities among different employees to reduce the risk of errors or fraud. For example, the person who authorizes transactions should not be the same person who records them.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine whether it aligns with good internal control practices. For example, requiring two signatures on checks above $10,000 and conducting regular independent audits are examples of strong internal controls.
Identify the example of poor internal control: Allowing the same employee to both authorize and record transactions violates the principle of segregation of duties, which increases the risk of fraud or errors.
Conclude the analysis: Based on the evaluation, the example of poor internal control is 'Allowing the same employee to both authorize and record transactions,' as it compromises the integrity of the organization's financial processes.
Watch next
Master Fraud and the Fraud Triangle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian