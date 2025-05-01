Why should managers be concerned about product overcosting or undercosting?
A
Because inaccurate costing can lead to poor pricing decisions and reduced profitability.
B
Because it guarantees compliance with tax regulations.
C
Because it eliminates the need for internal controls.
D
Because it ensures that all products are always sold at a loss.
1
Understand the concept of product costing: Product costing involves assigning costs to products based on resources consumed during production. Accurate costing is essential for determining the true cost of a product.
Recognize the implications of overcosting: Overcosting occurs when a product is assigned more costs than it actually incurs. This can lead to setting prices too high, potentially driving away customers and reducing sales volume.
Recognize the implications of undercosting: Undercosting happens when a product is assigned fewer costs than it actually incurs. This can result in setting prices too low, which may lead to reduced profitability or even losses.
Connect costing accuracy to pricing decisions: Managers use product cost information to make pricing decisions. Inaccurate costing can lead to poor pricing strategies, affecting the company's profitability and competitive position.
Understand the broader impact: Inaccurate costing can also affect budgeting, resource allocation, and financial reporting, making it critical for managers to ensure accurate product costing to support overall business success.
