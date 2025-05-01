Which of the following is NOT a component of the fraud triangle?
A
Competence
B
Opportunity
C
Rationalization
D
Pressure
1
Understand the concept of the fraud triangle, which is a model used to explain the factors that lead to fraudulent behavior. The three components are Opportunity, Pressure, and Rationalization.
Opportunity refers to the circumstances that allow fraud to occur, such as weak internal controls or lack of oversight.
Pressure involves the motivation or incentive to commit fraud, such as financial difficulties or personal problems.
Rationalization is the justification or reasoning that a person uses to convince themselves that committing fraud is acceptable.
Competence is not a component of the fraud triangle. It refers to a person's ability or skill level, which is unrelated to the factors that lead to fraudulent behavior as described by the fraud triangle.
