What is a primary difference between a note receivable and an account receivable?
A
Account receivables are always long-term, while note receivables are always short-term.
B
A note receivable cannot be transferred to another party, but an account receivable can.
C
A note receivable is supported by a formal written promise to pay, while an account receivable is typically an informal, short-term arrangement.
D
An account receivable always earns interest, while a note receivable does not.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'Note Receivable' and 'Account Receivable'. A note receivable is a formal written promise to pay a specific amount of money at a future date, often including interest. An account receivable, on the other hand, is an informal arrangement where a customer owes money for goods or services provided, typically short-term and without interest.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the problem. Each option describes a potential difference between note receivables and account receivables. Evaluate the accuracy of each statement based on the definitions and characteristics of these terms.
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, the statement 'Account receivables are always long-term, while note receivables are always short-term' is incorrect because account receivables are typically short-term, and note receivables can be either short-term or long-term.
Step 4: Consider the correct answer. The statement 'A note receivable is supported by a formal written promise to pay, while an account receivable is typically an informal, short-term arrangement' accurately reflects the primary difference between the two.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is based on the formal nature of a note receivable compared to the informal nature of an account receivable. This distinction is key in financial accounting.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian