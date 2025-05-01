Which of the following is an example of a trade receivable?
A
Interest receivable from investments
B
Tax refunds receivable
C
Accounts receivable from customers for goods sold on credit
D
Advances to employees
1
Understand the concept of trade receivables: Trade receivables are amounts owed to a business by its customers for goods or services provided on credit. These arise directly from the company's primary operations, such as selling goods or services.
Analyze the options provided: Each option represents a type of receivable, but not all are classified as trade receivables. For example, interest receivable from investments and tax refunds receivable are not related to the company's core operations of selling goods or services.
Focus on the correct option: Accounts receivable from customers for goods sold on credit is directly tied to the company's primary business activities. This is the definition of a trade receivable.
Eliminate incorrect options: Advances to employees are not trade receivables because they are not related to the sale of goods or services. Similarly, interest receivable and tax refunds receivable are classified as other receivables, not trade receivables.
Conclude: The correct example of a trade receivable is 'Accounts receivable from customers for goods sold on credit,' as it aligns with the definition of trade receivables.
