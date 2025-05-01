Which of the following is classified as an account receivable?
A
Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit
B
Advances to suppliers
C
Loans made to employees
D
Interest receivable from investments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable refers to amounts owed to a company by its customers for goods or services provided on credit. It represents a claim for payment and is classified as a current asset on the balance sheet.
Analyze the first option: 'Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit.' This fits the definition of accounts receivable because it represents money owed by customers for goods sold on credit.
Evaluate the second option: 'Advances to suppliers.' This does not qualify as accounts receivable because it represents payments made in advance to suppliers, not amounts owed by customers.
Examine the third option: 'Loans made to employees.' This is not accounts receivable because it represents loans given to employees, not amounts owed by customers for goods or services.
Review the fourth option: 'Interest receivable from investments.' This is not accounts receivable because it represents interest income earned on investments, not amounts owed by customers for goods or services.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian