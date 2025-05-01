Insurance policies work for insurers because they help do what to their risks?
A
Guarantee profits on every policy
B
Increase the likelihood of claims
C
Eliminate all financial risks entirely
D
Spread or pool their risks among many policyholders
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of risk pooling: Insurance companies operate by spreading or pooling risks among a large number of policyholders. This means that the financial burden of claims is distributed across many individuals, reducing the impact of any single claim.
Recognize that insurers do not guarantee profits on every policy: While insurers aim to be profitable overall, they cannot guarantee profits on every individual policy due to the unpredictability of claims.
Acknowledge that insurance does not eliminate all financial risks: Insurance reduces financial risks by pooling them, but it does not completely eliminate them. Insurers still face risks such as unexpected high claim volumes or catastrophic events.
Understand why spreading risks is effective: By pooling risks, insurers can predict the likelihood of claims more accurately using statistical models and actuarial science, allowing them to set premiums that cover expected costs and generate profit.
Connect the concept to the problem: The correct answer highlights the fundamental principle of insurance—spreading or pooling risks among many policyholders—to manage financial uncertainty effectively.
