Which of the following transactions would increase both assets and liabilities?
A
Collecting cash from a customer for a previous sale
B
Issuing common stock for cash
C
Purchasing inventory on credit
D
Paying off a bank loan with cash
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by analyzing the nature of each transaction provided in the problem. The goal is to identify which transaction increases both assets and liabilities simultaneously.
Step 2: Evaluate the transaction 'Collecting cash from a customer for a previous sale.' This transaction increases cash (an asset) but decreases accounts receivable (another asset). Since liabilities are not affected, this transaction does not meet the criteria.
Step 3: Evaluate the transaction 'Issuing common stock for cash.' This transaction increases cash (an asset) and increases stockholders' equity, not liabilities. Therefore, this transaction does not meet the criteria.
Step 4: Evaluate the transaction 'Purchasing inventory on credit.' This transaction increases inventory (an asset) and accounts payable (a liability). Since both assets and liabilities increase, this transaction meets the criteria.
Step 5: Evaluate the transaction 'Paying off a bank loan with cash.' This transaction decreases cash (an asset) and decreases the loan payable (a liability). Since both assets and liabilities decrease, this transaction does not meet the criteria.
