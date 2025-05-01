The market value at which shares are traded on the stock exchange.
B
The minimum legal capital per share that must be retained in the business for the protection of creditors.
C
The total value of all assets owned by a corporation.
D
The amount paid by shareholders above the stated value of the stock.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of par value: Par value is the nominal or face value assigned to a share of stock by the corporation's charter. It is not related to the market value or trading price of the stock.
Clarify the historical significance of par value: Historically, par value represented the minimum legal capital per share that a corporation was required to retain to protect creditors. This ensured that shareholders could not withdraw this amount, providing a safeguard for creditors.
Differentiate par value from other terms: Par value is distinct from market value (the price at which shares are traded), total asset value (the sum of all assets owned by the corporation), and paid-in capital in excess of par (the amount shareholders pay above the par value).
Recognize the modern relevance: In many jurisdictions today, par value has lost much of its significance, and some corporations issue no-par stock. However, understanding its historical role is important for foundational knowledge in financial accounting.
Apply this understanding to the problem: Based on the explanation, the correct answer is that par value historically represented the minimum legal capital per share that must be retained in the business for the protection of creditors.
