Which document is provided to employees every pay period detailing their earnings, deductions, and net pay?
A
Bank statement
B
Invoice
C
Purchase order
D
Pay stub
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the document: A pay stub is a record provided to employees every pay period that details their earnings, deductions, and net pay.
Recognize the components of a pay stub: It typically includes gross pay (total earnings before deductions), deductions (such as taxes, insurance, and retirement contributions), and net pay (the amount the employee receives after deductions).
Compare the options provided: A bank statement shows account transactions, an invoice is a bill for goods or services, and a purchase order is a document used to request goods or services. None of these relate to employee earnings.
Identify the correct document: The pay stub is specifically designed to inform employees about their financial details for each pay period.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Pay stub' based on its function and relevance to the question.
