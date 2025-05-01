1. Which of the following best describes the information recorded for each transaction in a journal?
A
Only the total amount of the transaction.
B
A summary of the company's financial position.
C
The ending balances of all accounts.
D
The accounts affected, amounts debited and credited, and a brief explanation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a journal in accounting: A journal is a chronological record of all transactions that occur in a business. It serves as the first step in the accounting cycle, capturing detailed information about each transaction.
Identify the key components recorded in a journal entry: For each transaction, the journal records the accounts affected, the amounts debited and credited, and a brief explanation of the transaction. This ensures clarity and accuracy in financial reporting.
Recognize the importance of debits and credits: In double-entry accounting, every transaction affects at least two accounts. One account is debited (increased or decreased depending on the account type), and another is credited (increased or decreased depending on the account type). This maintains the accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity.
Understand the role of the explanation: A brief explanation is included in the journal entry to provide context for the transaction. This helps users of the financial statements understand the nature of the transaction and its impact on the business.
Review the incorrect options: The other choices (only the total amount, a summary of the company's financial position, and ending balances of all accounts) do not accurately describe the detailed information recorded in a journal. The correct answer is the accounts affected, amounts debited and credited, and a brief explanation.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian